Winnipeg Police Search For Josiah Pratt, 17
WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police need your help finding this missing 17-year-old boy.
Josiah Pratt was last seen Thursday, June 22nd in Winnipeg’s downtown area.
He is described as Indigenous, 4’6″ tall, with a slim build.
Pratt has black hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing beige pants, a silver watch, a black and tan coloured backpack, and grey Nike runners at the time of his disappearance.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – Winnipeg Police Service