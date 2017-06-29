Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Police Search For Josiah Pratt, 17

Andrew McCrea
Posted: June 29th at 3:00pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police need your help finding this missing 17-year-old boy.

Josiah Pratt was last seen Thursday, June 22nd in Winnipeg’s downtown area.

He is described as Indigenous, 4’6″ tall, with a slim build.

Pratt has black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing beige pants, a silver watch, a black and tan coloured backpack, and grey Nike runners at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Winnipeg Police Service

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
