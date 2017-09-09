Winnipeg Police In River Heights To Offer Home Security Tips

WINNIPEG, MB – As Winnipeg Police continue to see a high level of residential break-ins and property crime, they are focusing on offering tips to help make communities safer.

The WPS Caravan will be at the River Heights Community Club on 1370 Grosvenor between 9:00 and 3:00 pm Sunday as part of the Home Smart Safety Initiative.

Community Relations officers, Cadets and by-law officers will be on hand to provide information and tips regarding home security. Officers will also have information on:

Recruiting for both police and civilian positions

By-law infractions

How to become a COPP member (Citizens On Patrol Program)

Uniformed officers and cadets will be in vehicles, on foot and bicycles throughout the neighbourhood to offer prevention tips and answer questions.

Winnipeg Police also shared stats on break-ins:

The most common time for a residential break and enters in Winnipeg is between 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The most common time for garage break and enters in Winnipeg is between 11 a.m. & 9 p.m.

The most common method of entry was a front or back door and nearly half of those were left unlocked.

The average break and enter takes less than three minutes.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News