Winnipeg Police Respond To “Serious Incident” At Gateway & Munroe

February 5th

Winnipeg, MB – Winnipeg Police responded to what they referred to as a “serious incident” at the intersection of Munroe Avenue and Gateway Road.

Here is what the Winnipeg Police tweeted:

One report stated gunshots were heard around that location.

Police have since re-opened the intersection.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

