Winnipeg Police Respond To “Serious Incident” At Gateway & Munroe
Winnipeg, MB – Winnipeg Police responded to what they referred to as a “serious incident” at the intersection of Munroe Avenue and Gateway Road.
Here is what the Winnipeg Police tweeted:
Intersection of Gateway & Monroe is closed due to a serious incident. No further information available at this time.
— Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) February 5, 2017
One report stated gunshots were heard around that location.
Police have since re-opened the intersection.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News