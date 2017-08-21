Winnipeg Police Resources Stretched Thin Over Weekend

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police were busy this past weekend.

Their communications centre received 2,800 calls with more than 1,150 serviced.

Cases are assigned priority based on the complaint.

If someone is in immediate danger, Winnipeg police will deal with that call first.

A sample of the reports received follows below:

17 Assaults with a Weapon

59 Assaults

167 Domestics

98 Disturbances

22 Disputes

16 Damages

21 Fights

10 Gun (report of gun seen)

43 Medic calls

36 Missing Person calls

33 Motor Vehicle Collisions

19 Robberies

7 Commercial Robberies

7 Sexual Assaults

8 Reports of Gunshots

16 Stabbings

53 Threat of Suicide

93 Suspicious Circumstances

21 Thefts

28 Threats

23 Arrest warrants

17 Reports of a Weapon

161 Calls to check on the Wellbeing of an Individual

Winnipeg police describe Friday, August 18th to Sunday, August 20th as “a busy, but not untypical weekend.”

They appreciate patience while they work to answer calls in priority sequence.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File