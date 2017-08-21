Winnipeg Police Resources Stretched Thin Over Weekend
WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police were busy this past weekend.
Their communications centre received 2,800 calls with more than 1,150 serviced.
Cases are assigned priority based on the complaint.
If someone is in immediate danger, Winnipeg police will deal with that call first.
A sample of the reports received follows below:
- 17 Assaults with a Weapon
- 59 Assaults
- 167 Domestics
- 98 Disturbances
- 22 Disputes
- 16 Damages
- 21 Fights
- 10 Gun (report of gun seen)
- 43 Medic calls
- 36 Missing Person calls
- 33 Motor Vehicle Collisions
- 19 Robberies
- 7 Commercial Robberies
- 7 Sexual Assaults
- 8 Reports of Gunshots
- 16 Stabbings
- 53 Threat of Suicide
- 93 Suspicious Circumstances
- 21 Thefts
- 28 Threats
- 23 Arrest warrants
- 17 Reports of a Weapon
- 161 Calls to check on the Wellbeing of an Individual
Winnipeg police describe Friday, August 18th to Sunday, August 20th as “a busy, but not untypical weekend.”
They appreciate patience while they work to answer calls in priority sequence.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File
It would be very interesting to see exactly what their priority cases are and how many of THOSE were responded to versus time spent on traffic violations or prostitution or drug related things.