Winnipeg Police Release Sketches Of Thelma Krull Suspect

WINNIPEG, MB – Investigators have released sketches of a suspect in the Thelma Krull case.

Winnipeg Police think the 57 year old woman was attacked and taken against her will from Civic Park. They believe she was seen with this suspect near Kimberley Avenue and Grey Street and she appeared to be in distress.

When asked if they feel she’s still alive, Sergeant Wes Rommel said it doesn’t look good but he doesn’t want to remove anyone’s hope.

Krull disappeared while on a walk just over two years ago in East Kildonan.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Phot0 – Winnipeg Police