Sketch Released Of Man Who Grabbed Winnipeg Jogger

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have an update on a jogger who was assaulted in River Heights.

It happened back on July 12th around 6:45pm near the intersection of Lindsay Street and Corydon Avenue.

The suspect made a motion like he was asking for the time, but then he started following the woman.

He then grabbed her and tried to assault her, but she was able to get away after a brief struggle.

She received minor injuries.

Investigators have released an updated description and a composite sketch.

The accused has tan-coloured skin, is in his late-20’s or early-30’s, and is 5’10” in height with an athletic build.

He has short hair that may be curly or woolly and was wearing large, square sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Winnipeg Police Service