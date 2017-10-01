Winnipeg Police Recover Man’s Body From Pond

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have recovered a body from a retention pond.

It happened around 1:15pm Sunday at Woodsworth Park near the corner of Keewatin Street and Hecla Avenue.

The victim has only been described as an adult male.

Winnipeg police consider the circumstances suspicious.

No other information is available at this time, but MyToba News will bring you all updates as the become available.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Google Street View