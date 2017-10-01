Winnipeg Police Recover Man’s Body From Pond

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 34 minutes ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have recovered a body from a retention pond.

It happened around 1:15pm Sunday at Woodsworth Park near the corner of Keewatin Street and Hecla Avenue.

The victim has only been described as an adult male.

Winnipeg police consider the circumstances suspicious.

No other information is available at this time, but MyToba News will bring you all updates as the become available.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Google Street View

Tags: , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
UPDATED: Police Camp Out Overnight to Investigate West End Homicide
5 Drunk Drivers Stopped In Just Six Hours Friday Night On Manitoba Roads
BizPaL Service Being Expanded In Manitoba
Province Announces Manitoba Road Safety Plan

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.