Winnipeg Police Raid Suite, Seize Weapons

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 54 seconds ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Three people from Winnipeg face charges after police raided an apartment suite.

It happened Friday afternoon around 12:45pm at a home in the 500-block of Redwood Avenue.

Police seized an AR15 .223-calibre semi-automatic rifle and an electric taser-type weapon.

Willy James Anderson, 20, has been charged with:

  • Two counts of Possession of a Weapon
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
  • Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
  • Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order
  • Three counts of Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice
  • Warrant (Fail to Attend Court – Recognizance by Judge/Justice)
  • Warrant (Fail to Appear – Promise to Appear)

Lee James Boulette, 35, has been charged with:

  • Two counts of Possession of a Weapon
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
  • Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations

Preston Lee Wood, 35, has been charged with:

  • Two counts of Possession of a Weapon
  • Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
  • Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
  • Possession of a Prohibited Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
  • Four counts of Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order

Anderson, Boulette, and Wood all remain behind bars.

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
