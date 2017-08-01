Winnipeg Police Raid Suite, Seize Weapons
WINNIPEG, MB. — Three people from Winnipeg face charges after police raided an apartment suite.
It happened Friday afternoon around 12:45pm at a home in the 500-block of Redwood Avenue.
Police seized an AR15 .223-calibre semi-automatic rifle and an electric taser-type weapon.
Willy James Anderson, 20, has been charged with:
- Two counts of Possession of a Weapon
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
- Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order
- Three counts of Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice
- Warrant (Fail to Attend Court – Recognizance by Judge/Justice)
- Warrant (Fail to Appear – Promise to Appear)
Lee James Boulette, 35, has been charged with:
- Two counts of Possession of a Weapon
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
Preston Lee Wood, 35, has been charged with:
- Two counts of Possession of a Weapon
- Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
- Possession of a Prohibited Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
- Four counts of Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order
Anderson, Boulette, and Wood all remain behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File