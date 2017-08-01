Winnipeg Police Raid Suite, Seize Weapons

WINNIPEG, MB. — Three people from Winnipeg face charges after police raided an apartment suite.

It happened Friday afternoon around 12:45pm at a home in the 500-block of Redwood Avenue.

Police seized an AR15 .223-calibre semi-automatic rifle and an electric taser-type weapon.

Willy James Anderson, 20, has been charged with:

Two counts of Possession of a Weapon

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations

Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order

Three counts of Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice

Warrant (Fail to Attend Court – Recognizance by Judge/Justice)

Warrant (Fail to Appear – Promise to Appear)

Lee James Boulette, 35, has been charged with:

Two counts of Possession of a Weapon

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations

Preston Lee Wood, 35, has been charged with:

Two counts of Possession of a Weapon

Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Four counts of Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order

Anderson, Boulette, and Wood all remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File