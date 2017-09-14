Winnipeg Police Raid Gang Home

WINNIPEG, MB. — Three people from Winnipeg are facing charges after police raided a home.

It happened Tuesday around 5:00pm in the 100-block of Cobourg Avenue.

Inside the home, investigators seized a loaded .40 calibre handgun, sawed-off heavily modified firearm of an unknown calibre, .22 calibre, .40 calibre, and 9mm ammunition, as well as zeveral pieces of Manitoba Warrior gang clothing and paraphernalia.

Harvey James Cook, 28, has been charged with:

Three counts of Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Three counts of Possession of a Weapon

Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Three counts of Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

Highway Traffic Act – Drive while disqualified

A 36-year-old woman has been charged with:

Three counts of Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Three counts of Possession of a Weapon

Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Two counts of Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

A 36-year-old man has been charged with:

Three counts of Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Three counts of Possession of a Weapon

Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Two counts of Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Cook remains behind bars.

The other suspects were released on a promise to appear.

—MyToba News

