Winnipeg Police Raid Another Alleged Gang Home
WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges after police raided his home.
It happened Thursday evening in the 700-block of Pritchard Avenue in Winnipeg’s North End.
The Tactical Support Team seized a number of items including:
- 3.5-ounces of cocaine (street value of $7,000)
- 6.75-grams of crack cocaine (street value of $300)
- 1-ounce of cutting agent
- Stack of US cash
Winnipeg police assert the home and items are related to gang activity in the city.
Lionel John Flett, 24, is facing a slew of charges, including:
- Three counts of Traffic in Scheduled Substance – Cocaine
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
- Produce a Scheduled Substance – Cocaine
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000
Flett remains behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File