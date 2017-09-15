Winnipeg Police Raid Another Alleged Gang Home

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges after police raided his home.

It happened Thursday evening in the 700-block of Pritchard Avenue in Winnipeg’s North End.

The Tactical Support Team seized a number of items including:

3.5-ounces of cocaine (street value of $7,000)

6.75-grams of crack cocaine (street value of $300)

1-ounce of cutting agent

Stack of US cash

Winnipeg police assert the home and items are related to gang activity in the city.

Lionel John Flett, 24, is facing a slew of charges, including:

Three counts of Traffic in Scheduled Substance – Cocaine

Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Produce a Scheduled Substance – Cocaine

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000

Flett remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File