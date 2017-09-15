Winnipeg Police Raid Another Alleged Gang Home

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges after police raided his home.

It happened Thursday evening in the 700-block of Pritchard Avenue in Winnipeg’s North End.

The Tactical Support Team seized a number of items including:

  • 3.5-ounces of cocaine (street value of $7,000)
  • 6.75-grams of crack cocaine (street value of $300)
  • 1-ounce of cutting agent
  • Stack of US cash

Winnipeg police assert the home and items are related to gang activity in the city.

Lionel John Flett, 24, is facing a slew of charges, including:

  • Three counts of Traffic in Scheduled Substance – Cocaine
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
  • Produce a Scheduled Substance – Cocaine
  • Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000

Flett remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Winnipeg Police Raid Gang Home
Several in custody following residential robbery
$150K, Pile Of Drugs Seized From Winnipeg Apartment
Brandon Man Stopped With Pile Of Phones, Drugs, Cash

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.