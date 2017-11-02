Winnipeg Police Probe Polo Park Car, Vehicle Crash

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is recovering after being struck by a vehicle in the Polo Park area.

It happened Wednesday morning around 10:30am near the corner of Ellice Avenue and Milt Stegal Drive.

The 33-year-old was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he remains.

He has since been upgraded to stable.

No other details are available, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Central Traffic Division at 204-986-6271.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File