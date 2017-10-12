Winnipeg Police Probe $1,000 Armed Robbery

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police are looking for a robber who made off with a stack of cash.

It happened around 11:10pm Wednesday night at a business in the 1800-block of Pembina Highway.

Winnipeg police responded to a report of a robbery in progress.

The masked robber confronted the employee with a firearm, demanded money, and fled before police arrived.

He made off with $1,000.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

