Winnipeg Police At Pritchard Avenue Home

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police will only say they’re investigating a “potentially serious incident” in the North End.

It happened around 3:45am Thursday at a home in the 600-block of Pritchard Avenue.

No injuries have been reported and no one is in custody.

There is no threat to residents of the neighbourhood or the general public.

Winnipeg police say they expect to be at the scene for some time as they determine the “exact nature of the incident.”

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available.

MyToba News will provide updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Google Street View