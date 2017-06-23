Winnipeg Police Officers Sent to Hospital Following Crash

WINNIPEG, MB. – At least three people were sent to hospital early Thursday evening following a crash at the intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Regent Avenue. Two of the three were Winnipeg Police officers.

The Transcona wreck occurred shortly before 8:00 P.M.. The two officers were travelling to a local disturbance in their squad car with their lights and siren on.

The two officers and the driver of the second vehicle involved in the collision were treated on scene and later transported to hospital in stable condition. The three have since been released.

Although it is unclear what caused the accident, early indications are that speed may have been a factor. An investigation into the incident has begun.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba New

Photo by MyToba’s Bruce Fedyck