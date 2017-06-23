banner20

Winnipeg Police Officers Sent to Hospital Following Crash

Carter Brooks
Posted: 16 seconds ago Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. – At least three people were sent to hospital early Thursday evening following a crash at the intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Regent Avenue. Two of the three were Winnipeg Police officers.

The Transcona wreck occurred shortly before 8:00 P.M.. The two officers were travelling to a local disturbance in their squad car with their lights and siren on.

The two officers and the driver of the second vehicle involved in the collision were treated on scene and later transported to hospital in stable condition. The three have since been released.

Although it is unclear what caused the accident, early indications are that speed may have been a factor. An investigation into the incident has begun.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba New

Photo by MyToba’s Bruce Fedyck

Tags: , , , , ,
Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.
Related Posts
Winnipeg Police Cruiser Shot At Tuesday Night
One Dead In Crash Between Car And Semi Near Sanford
Winnipeg Crash Snarls Traffic At St. Anne’s And Sadler
Two Injured In Morden High-Speed Rear-Ending

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.