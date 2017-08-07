Winnipeg Police Officer’s Gun Discharges In Holster

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg police officer is recovering after accidentally shooting himself.

It happened Monday afternoon around 1:00pm outside the Sobeys grocery store in the 1100-block of Taylor Avenue.

The firearm allegedly went off while it was still in the officer’s holster.

He was rushed to hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

It is unknown what caused the gun to discharge.

The investigation is ongoing and MyToba News will provide updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File