Winnipeg Police Officer Stabbed In The Maples

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 28 minutes ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg police officer and a stabbing suspect are in hospital.

It happened around 4:10pm in the 100-block of Madrigal Close in The Maples.

Winnipeg police were called to a stabbing in progress.

A Tactical Support Team officer was stabbed in the upper body.

He is seriously injured and is listed in unstable condition.

The suspect, a 33-year-old man, was shot by a Winnipeg police officer and remains in critical condition.

Constable Jay Murray tells MyToba News police are familiar with him and this address.

He says a second man at the home has minor injuries.

The Independent Investigation Unit has been notified.

This story is developing. MyToba News will provide all updates as we learn more.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

