A member of the Winnipeg Police Service has been arrested.

The force was set to talk to reporters Thursday afternoon at 2:00pm.

That news conference has been pushed back to Friday or later as the officer has not officially been charged.

Police did not indicate what allegedly transpired, but said the person is facing multiple charges.

MyToba.ca is following this story and will provide updates as soon as we receive them.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca