Winnipeg Police Officer Assaulted

WINNIPEG, MB – Around 6:30 am, Winnipeg Police officers responded to a suspicious incident in the 1000 block of King Edward Street.

Police say officers responded to reports of a man on the roof of a business acting in a strange manner.

Police later found the man at a nearby business with injuries on his hands and upper body.

After approaching the man to try and help him, police say he became aggressive and combative. He fought officers and had to be tased.

A knife was found on the man after a search.

During the fight, a female police officer received a minor injury. She did not need medical assistance.

A 21-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested and charged with the following crimes:

– Causing a Disturbance

– Resist Peace Officer

– Assault a Peace Officer

– Possession of a Weapon

He was released on a promise to appear.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News