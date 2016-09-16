Winnipeg police officer arrested, faces serious charges

Constable Trent Milan, a veteran police officer with the Winnipeg police, was arrested on Wed and faces multiple charges.

An extended internal investigation of Milan began when it was alleged he was involved in multiple instances of illegal activity pertaining to property, drugs, and cash.

It is also alleged Milan shared police information contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

He has been charged with the following offences:

Criminal Breach of Trust (s. 336)

Breach of Trust Public Officer (s. 122)

Attempt Obstruct Justice

Theft Over $5000 (x2)

PGOBC Over $5000 (x2)

PGOBC Under $5000

Possess Controlled Substance (Meth)

Possess Controlled Substance (Cocaine)

Possess Prohibited Weapon (x15)

Possess Prohibited Device to wit: High Capacity Pistol Magazine

Possess for the Purpose (Marihuana x2)

Possess for the Purpose (Cocaine)

Possess for the Purpose (Meth)

Possess for the Purpose (MDMA)

Possess for the Purpose (Ecstasy)

Possess for the Purpose (Percocet x2)

Milan, 42, has been an officer with WPS for 18 years. He was most recently assigned to patrol the West District. The investigation into his conduct goes as far back as 2010, when he was assigned to the Street Crime Unit.

He has been released on a promise to appear in court, and is on administrative leave. The investigation continues. Milan’s future with the Winnipeg Police will be reviewed once the investigation is complete.

– J.H. MONCRIEFF, MyToba News