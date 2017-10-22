Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Police Nab Drug Dealers

WINNIPEG, MB. — Three people are facing charges after Winnipeg police were patrolling the West End.

It happened around 9:45am Saturday when officers noticed a suspicious vehicle.

They stopped it in the 500-block of Balmoral Street and searched the vehicle.

A number of drug-related items were seized:

  • 47 grams of Methamphetamine (valued at approximately $5,100)
  • 10 grams of Heroin (valued at approximately $4,000)
  • 23 pills of pressed Fentanyl designed to look like 80mg Oxycontin pills (valued at approximately $1,800)
  • 2 cell-phones, 2 digital scales, and various drug-related packaging materials
  • Approximately $500 in Canadian currency

Winnipeg police believe this makes a major dent in drug trafficking in the city.

The following people have been charged with drug-related offences:

Robert Trevor Lander

41-year-old man from Winnipeg

  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Heroin
  • Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Annette Lucy Letendre

40-year-old woman from Winnipeg

  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Heroin
  • Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000

Both Lander and Letendre remain behind bars.

A 38-year-old man from Elie, Manitoba has also been charged.

He is accused of:

  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Heroin
  • Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000

The suspect from Elie was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

