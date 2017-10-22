Winnipeg Police Nab Drug Dealers
WINNIPEG, MB. — Three people are facing charges after Winnipeg police were patrolling the West End.
It happened around 9:45am Saturday when officers noticed a suspicious vehicle.
They stopped it in the 500-block of Balmoral Street and searched the vehicle.
A number of drug-related items were seized:
- 47 grams of Methamphetamine (valued at approximately $5,100)
- 10 grams of Heroin (valued at approximately $4,000)
- 23 pills of pressed Fentanyl designed to look like 80mg Oxycontin pills (valued at approximately $1,800)
- 2 cell-phones, 2 digital scales, and various drug-related packaging materials
- Approximately $500 in Canadian currency
Winnipeg police believe this makes a major dent in drug trafficking in the city.
The following people have been charged with drug-related offences:
Robert Trevor Lander
41-year-old man from Winnipeg
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Heroin
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order
Annette Lucy Letendre
40-year-old woman from Winnipeg
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Heroin
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000
Both Lander and Letendre remain behind bars.
A 38-year-old man from Elie, Manitoba has also been charged.
He is accused of:
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Heroin
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000
The suspect from Elie was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File