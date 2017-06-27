Winnipeg Police Nab Attempted Murderer
WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have an accused attempted murderer in custody.
As MyToba News reported Monday, the 36-year-old victim was gunned down in the back lane of the 500-block of Sherbrook Street.
He was rushed to hospital just before 10:00pm Sunday night where he remains in critical condition.
Police investigated and identified the suspect, 32-year-old Kalvin George Hitchings.
He was apprehended Monday night around 8:30pm during a traffic stop at Main Street and Manitoba Avenue.
Hitchings allegedly had a loaded handgun in the vehicle.
It is unknown if this firearm is the alleged weapon involved in the shooting.
Hitchings is facing a slew of charges, including:
- Attempt Murder Using a Firearm
- Use Firearm During the Commission of an Indictable Offence
- Careless Use of Firearm
- Pointing a Firearm
- Possess Weapon
- Possess Firearm Knowing its Possession in Unauthorized
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in Motor Vehicle
- Two counts of Possess Firearm, Restricted Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order
Hitchings remains behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File