Winnipeg Police Nab Attempted Murderer

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have an accused attempted murderer in custody.

As MyToba News reported Monday, the 36-year-old victim was gunned down in the back lane of the 500-block of Sherbrook Street.

He was rushed to hospital just before 10:00pm Sunday night where he remains in critical condition.

Police investigated and identified the suspect, 32-year-old Kalvin George Hitchings.

He was apprehended Monday night around 8:30pm during a traffic stop at Main Street and Manitoba Avenue.

Hitchings allegedly had a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

It is unknown if this firearm is the alleged weapon involved in the shooting.

Hitchings is facing a slew of charges, including:

Attempt Murder Using a Firearm

Use Firearm During the Commission of an Indictable Offence

Careless Use of Firearm

Pointing a Firearm

Possess Weapon

Possess Firearm Knowing its Possession in Unauthorized

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in Motor Vehicle

Two counts of Possess Firearm, Restricted Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Hitchings remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File