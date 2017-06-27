Winnipeg Police Nab Attempted Murderer

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have an accused attempted murderer in custody.

As MyToba News reported Monday, the 36-year-old victim was gunned down in the back lane of the 500-block of Sherbrook Street.

He was rushed to hospital just before 10:00pm Sunday night where he remains in critical condition.

Police investigated and identified the suspect, 32-year-old Kalvin George Hitchings.

He was apprehended Monday night around 8:30pm during a traffic stop at Main Street and Manitoba Avenue.

Hitchings allegedly had a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

It is unknown if this firearm is the alleged weapon involved in the shooting.

Hitchings is facing a slew of charges, including:

  • Attempt Murder Using a Firearm
  • Use Firearm During the Commission of an Indictable Offence
  • Careless Use of Firearm
  • Pointing a Firearm
  • Possess Weapon
  • Possess Firearm Knowing its Possession in Unauthorized
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in Motor Vehicle
  • Two counts of Possess Firearm, Restricted Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Hitchings remains behind bars.

