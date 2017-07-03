Winnipeg Police Nab Attempted Child Abductor
WINNIPEG, MB. — He made a grab for a girl and now Winnipeg police have nabbed him.
Ruben Kyle Mawakeesick, 26, was wanted for attempting to abduct the four-year-old child.
He started following the victim and her mother around 2:45pm last Thursday in the 300-block of McKenzie Street.
The woman and child tried to get away and were chased.
“He grabbed her in a sexual manner and attempted to bite the daughter,” says Constable Jay Murray.
A physical confrontation ensued and the woman was able to get the child back.
“They escaped and ran towards a yard where the mother was bitten by a dog.”
The woman received minor injuries and was treated.
Winnipeg police identified Mawakeesick and issued a warrant for his arrest.
The accused was located at a home in the 700-block of Toronto Street around 2:15pm Sunday afternoon.
During the arrest he became combative, hitting, biting, and spitting at officers.
Police allege he also committed an indecent act in the questioning room.
Mawakeesick is facing a slew of charges, including:
- Abduction of Person Under Fourteen Years of Age
- Sexual Assault
- Sexual Interference
- Assault Cause Bodily Harm
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order
- Two counts of Assault a Peace Officer
- Resist Peace Officer
- Indecent Act
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order
He remains behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – Winnipeg Police Service