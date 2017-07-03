banner20

Winnipeg Police Nab Attempted Child Abductor

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 17 seconds ago

WINNIPEG, MB. — He made a grab for a girl and now Winnipeg police have nabbed him.

Ruben Kyle Mawakeesick, 26, was wanted for attempting to abduct the four-year-old child.

He started following the victim and her mother around 2:45pm last Thursday in the 300-block of McKenzie Street.

The woman and child tried to get away and were chased.

“He grabbed her in a sexual manner and attempted to bite the daughter,” says Constable Jay Murray.

A physical confrontation ensued and the woman was able to get the child back.

“They escaped and ran towards a yard where the mother was bitten by a dog.”

The woman received minor injuries and was treated.

Winnipeg police identified Mawakeesick and issued a warrant for his arrest.

The accused was located at a home in the 700-block of Toronto Street around 2:15pm Sunday afternoon.

During the arrest he became combative, hitting, biting, and spitting at officers.

Police allege he also committed an indecent act in the questioning room.

Mawakeesick is facing a slew of charges, including:

  • Abduction of Person Under Fourteen Years of Age
  • Sexual Assault
  • Sexual Interference
  • Assault Cause Bodily Harm
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order
  • Two counts of Assault a Peace Officer
  • Resist Peace Officer
  • Indecent Act
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order

He remains behind bars.

