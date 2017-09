WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police have made a third arrest in the homicide of Trevor Bodnarek.

Bodnarek was shot to death on July 21, 2017 in the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Police previously arrested Craig Dylan Monkman and Albert Kelly Thomas on September 20, and charged them with Second degree murder.

Yesterday, Winnipeg Police arrested 32-year-old Anthony Shane Monias and charged him with manslaughter.

