Winnipeg Police Make Massive Drug Seizure
WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have made a massive drug seizure.
It happened around 10:25am Friday at a home in the first 100-block of Fairgrove Bay.
The raid was conducted with the Winnipeg Police Service K9 Unit.
Inside, they recovered:
- 578-grams of cocaine
- 850-grams of cannabis resin
- 113 40-mg pills of OxyContin
- 400-grams of cutting agent
- Cell phone, packaging material, and drug mixing equipment
- $31,050.00 in Canadian cash
- .32 caliber handgun (with one loaded magazine chambered and another loaded magazine)
- .9 mil handgun (with one loaded magazine chambered)
- .9 mil handgun (with one loaded magazine chambered)
Winnipeg police say the drugs have an estimated street value worth more than $59,000.
Kevin William Lavalle, 33, is facing a slew of charges:
- Produce a Scheduled Substance – Cocaine
- Three counts of Possession of a Schedules Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
- Three counts of Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Three counts of Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
- Three counts of Possess Weapon
- Two counts of Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
- Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
- Three counts of Possession of a Firearm, prohibited or Restricted Weapon Obtained by Crime
Lavalle remains behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File