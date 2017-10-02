Winnipeg Police Make Massive Drug Seizure

Fentanyl
Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 2nd, 2017 at 6:30pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have made a massive drug seizure.

It happened around 10:25am Friday at a home in the first 100-block of Fairgrove Bay.

The raid was conducted with the Winnipeg Police Service K9 Unit.

Inside, they recovered:

  • 578-grams of cocaine
  • 850-grams of cannabis resin
  • 113 40-mg pills of OxyContin
  • 400-grams of cutting agent
  • Cell phone, packaging material, and drug mixing equipment
  • $31,050.00 in Canadian cash
  • .32 caliber handgun (with one loaded magazine chambered and another loaded magazine)
  • .9 mil handgun (with one loaded magazine chambered)
  • .9 mil handgun (with one loaded magazine chambered)

Winnipeg police say the drugs have an estimated street value worth more than $59,000.

Kevin William Lavalle, 33, is facing a slew of charges:

  • Produce a Scheduled Substance – Cocaine
  • Three counts of Possession of a Schedules Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking
  • Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
  • Three counts of Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Three counts of Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
  • Three counts of Possess Weapon
  • Two counts of Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
  • Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
  • Three counts of Possession of a Firearm, prohibited or Restricted Weapon Obtained by Crime

Lavalle remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Altona Police Discover New Drug Kratom
Northern RCMP Conduct Several Drug Raids
Five Charged After Brandon Weapons Raid
Brandon Man Arrested For Turning In Drugs

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.