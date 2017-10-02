Winnipeg Police Make Massive Drug Seizure

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have made a massive drug seizure.

It happened around 10:25am Friday at a home in the first 100-block of Fairgrove Bay.

The raid was conducted with the Winnipeg Police Service K9 Unit.

Inside, they recovered:

578-grams of cocaine

850-grams of cannabis resin

113 40-mg pills of OxyContin

400-grams of cutting agent

Cell phone, packaging material, and drug mixing equipment

$31,050.00 in Canadian cash

.32 caliber handgun (with one loaded magazine chambered and another loaded magazine)

.9 mil handgun (with one loaded magazine chambered)

.9 mil handgun (with one loaded magazine chambered)

Winnipeg police say the drugs have an estimated street value worth more than $59,000.

Kevin William Lavalle, 33, is facing a slew of charges:

Produce a Scheduled Substance – Cocaine

Three counts of Possession of a Schedules Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Three counts of Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Three counts of Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations

Three counts of Possess Weapon

Two counts of Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Three counts of Possession of a Firearm, prohibited or Restricted Weapon Obtained by Crime

Lavalle remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File