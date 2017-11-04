banner20

Winnipeg Police Make Arrest In Theft Of Hockey Equipment

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police have made an arrest after the theft of a large amount of Vaughn Goalie equipment.

The theft took place in a storage shed in the 100 block of Lowson Cr.

Police found that equipment was being sold through an online platform used to facilitate exchanges locally.

On October 31, 2017 around 9:00 pm, a man went to Leila Ave. and McPhillips St. and attempted to sell some of the equipment.

He was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

On November 1st, officers executed a search warrant at his residence. Many items were seized, including goalie equipment, FXR attire, vehicle tires, and Canadian stamp and coin sets.

Christopher John Law, a 32-year-old from Stony Mountain, has been charged with the following offences:

  • Possession of Scheduled Substance – Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
  • Break, Enter and Theft
  • Possession of Break-In Instruments
  • Drive While Disqualified
  • Drive Without Motor Vehicle Liability Insurance

The investigation is continuing by members of the Major Crimes Unit. Anyone with info that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

