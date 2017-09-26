Winnipeg Police Make Arrest For Child Sexual Abuse Images

WINNIPEG, MB – In late June, the Winnipeg Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) was made aware of an investigation by the Cantonal Police of Argau in the nation of Switzerland.

Swiss Police had found a Winnipeg IP address in their investigation.

Then, on September 25, Winnipeg Police executed a search warrant in St. James.

They seized numerous electronic devices and found images and a video depicting child sexual abuse. Police continue to investigate the devices.

Police have arrested 24-year-old Winnipeg man Robert Glenn Winterburn. He has been charged with the following crimes:

Imports, Distributes, Sells, or Possess the Purpose of Distribution or Sale any Child Pornography X2

Possession of Child Pornography

He is now in custody.

-MyToba News