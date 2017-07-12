Winnipeg Police Looking For Violent Robbery Suspect

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police are looking for the suspect in a violent robbery that took place early Monday morning.

Around 1:15 on Monday, emergency personnel responded to reports at a residence in the 100 block of Bannerman Avenue.

They found a 48-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his abdomen. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but is now stable.

It seems the victim was walking in the 100 block of Atlantic Avenue when he was being approached by a suspect who stabbed him, and took an unknown amount of money.

Winnipeg Police describe the suspect as an Indigenous man with a thin build.

The major crimes unit is investigating, and ask anyone with information to call 204-986-6219.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News