Winnipeg Police Looking For Three Purse Snatchers

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police need your help catching three thugs who allegedly robbed a woman.

It happened Sunday around 10:00am in the 500-block of Sargent Avenue.

The woman was standing next to a vehicle when she was approached by the suspects.

One grabbed her purse and another grabbed a purse from the vehicle.

She chased them but one pulled a knife on her and ended up punching the woman in the face.

Two people who were passing by were able to help the woman recover both purses.

Winnipeg police describe two of the suspects as Caucasian men, approximately 40-years-old, 5’9″ to 6′ in height, with a heavy build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File