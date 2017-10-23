Winnipeg Police Looking For Three Purse Snatchers

Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 23rd, 2017 at 4:30pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police need your help catching three thugs who allegedly robbed a woman.

It happened Sunday around 10:00am in the 500-block of Sargent Avenue.

The woman was standing next to a vehicle when she was approached by the suspects.

One grabbed her purse and another grabbed a purse from the vehicle.

She chased them but one pulled a knife on her and ended up punching the woman in the face.

Two people who were passing by were able to help the woman recover both purses.

Winnipeg police describe two of the suspects as Caucasian men, approximately 40-years-old, 5’9″ to 6′ in height, with a heavy build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Winnipeg Police Arrest Stabbing Suspect
Kenaston Closure Costly For Area Retailers
Lamont May Have What It Takes
Steve Vogelsang Arrested For Alberta Robbery

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.