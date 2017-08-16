Winnipeg Police Looking For Suspects In Serious Assault

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police are looking for suspects after a 50-year-old man was seriously assaulted on Notre Dame avenue.

The assault happened on July 29, and the man remains in hospital.

After an investigation, police have identified 35-year-old Jolene Kathy Owen as a suspect in the assault. Her photo is below:

Anyone with information on Owen’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 204-986-6219.

In addition to Owen, police have identified the following individuals has having possible been involved in the attack.

Anyone with info on those suspects are also asked to contact police.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photos – Winnipeg Police