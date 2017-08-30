banner20

Winnipeg Police Looking For Suspect After Attempted Child Abduction

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police are looking for a suspect in an attempted child abduction.

It happened in the 200 block of Booth Dr.

Tuesday evening, a 65-year-old man and a his 8-year-old grandson were walking in their apartment stairwell, when an unknown man asked them for the time.

The victims kept walking, and the suspect then became angry and swore at them.

He chased them to the basement level, and then threatened the 65-year-old.

Then, he tried to grab the child.

The victims were able to get away and contact the police, and were unharmed

Despite an extensive search, police were unable to find the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 25 – 30 years of age, approximately 6’2″ in height, weighing approximately 250 lbs, with short wavy hair, and blue eyes. He was wearing an orange coloured shirt with a black stripe in the middle and tan coloured pants.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating. If you have any info that could help with the investigation, you are asked to contact police at 204-986-6219.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

