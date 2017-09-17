Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Police Looking For Missing Siblings

Andrew McCrea
Posted: September 17th, 2017 at 2:00pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police need your help tracking down four missing siblings:

  • Taya Guimond, a 16-year-old girl
  • Ross Blackbird, a 13-year-old boy
  • Haiden Guimond, a 12-year-old boy
  • Peyton Guimond, a 10-year-old boy

The four were last seen on the evening of September 15th in Winnipeg’s North End.

A clothing description is not available.

Winnipeg police believe they are still together.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Winnipeg Police Service

