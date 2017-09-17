Winnipeg Police Looking For Missing Siblings
WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police need your help tracking down four missing siblings:
- Taya Guimond, a 16-year-old girl
- Ross Blackbird, a 13-year-old boy
- Haiden Guimond, a 12-year-old boy
- Peyton Guimond, a 10-year-old boy
The four were last seen on the evening of September 15th in Winnipeg’s North End.
A clothing description is not available.
Winnipeg police believe they are still together.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – Winnipeg Police Service