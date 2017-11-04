Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Police Looking For Missing 13-Year-Old Girl

Spencer Fernando
Posted: November 4th at 12:38pm Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Pamela Anderson was last seen in the West End area of Winnipeg on Wednesday October 25, 2017.

She is described by police as a Caucasian Female, 5’5″ in height, medium build, reddish brown hair long hair.

Winnipeg Police are concerned for her well-being, and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact police at 204-986-6250.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Winnipeg Police

