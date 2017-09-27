Winnipeg Police Looking For Blue Grand Caravan

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police need your help tracking down a hit and run suspect.

It happened early Sunday morning around 1:45am near the corner of Talbot Avenue and Panet Road.

A 43-year-old man was critically injured and left for dead in the intersection.

He remains in hospital.

Winnipeg police have determined a 2011 or newer blue Dodge Grand Caravan was involved.

They say it would have obvious damage to the front end passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Central Traffic Unit at 204-986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

