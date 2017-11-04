Winnipeg Police Looking For Armed & Dangerous Man

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police are asking for the assistance of the public in finding a man wanted on an arrest warrant for numerous violent offences, including discharging a firearm.

29-year-old Samuel Tache McKay is described as 5’10” and 162 lbs.

A photo of McKay is below:

He is considered armed and dangerous, and police say he should not be approached under any circumstances.

The police ask anyone with information that may assist investigators to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477) if they wish to remain anonymous.

-MyToba News

Photo – Winnipeg Police