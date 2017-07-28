Winnipeg Police Look For Sage Creek Creep

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police need your help tracking down a creep in Sage Creek.

It happened Tuesday afternoon around 12:45pm at a multi-family complex.

A woman was unloading groceries from her vehicle when she was approached by a man who had just driven up in his car.

He made some small talk and asked her questions about the complex.

The conversation suddenly became sexual and he grabbed her around the torso.

He then let her go and returned to his vehicle.

Creep comes back

Winnipeg police say the man returned to the complex around 6:45pm that same evening.

He was seen trying to get into the building but failed and left the premises.

The accused is described as Caucasian, aged late 40’s to early 50’s, and 6’1″ in height.

He has short grey hair, a grey mustache that ended at his jawline, and was wearing blue jeans with a Winnipeg Jets shirt.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a grey, four-door Ford sedan.

Witnesses failed to get the model or license plate number.

It’s described as newer and was clean at the time.

Tips

The Sex Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File