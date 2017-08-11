Winnipeg Police Look For Nine Violent Females

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police are investigating three recent strong-arm robberies in the city.

So far, no connection is expected between the attacks.

Two suspects

The first happened Tuesday morning around 7:00am in the 400-block of Edmonton Street.

A woman in her 50’s was walking down the street when two other females tried to snatch her purse.

A passerby was able to help the victim by scaring off the would be thieves, who fled empty handed.

Winnipeg police say the woman suffered minor injuries.

Three suspects

The second incident happened Thursday around 6:20am in the 600-block of Notre Dame Avenue.

Police say a woman in her 40’s was parking her car after arriving at work when three females began banging on her windows.

She exited the vehicle and was immediately assaulted by two of the females.

The trio then fled with items belonging to the victim.

The victim required hospitalization for non-life threatening injuries and her vehicle was also damaged in the attack.

Four Suspects

The third incident happened around 3:10am Thursday in the 1800-block of Pembina Highway.

A woman in her 40’s was walking down the street when four females confronted her.

They demanded her property and assaulted her numerous times after she complied.

The victim was lucky to only suffer minor injuries.

You can help police

Suspect descriptions are not available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call either the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File