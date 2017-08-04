Winnipeg Police Locate Fatal Hit & Run Suspect

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have located a truck and trailer that allegedly fled a fatal collision.

It happened Thursday morning around 11:45am in the 200-block of Marion Street.

A woman in her 60’s was crossing the road when she was allegedly struck by a Dodge 1500 Crew Cab.

The black truck had been towing an enclosed trailer.

A witness at the scene told a MyToba News reporter a man was heard screaming “I just ran over a woman.”

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Winnipeg police thank the public for their help locating the suspect.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Winnipeg Police Service