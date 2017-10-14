Winnipeg Police Launch Campaign Against Child Abuse

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Police Service is launching a campaign against child abuse in partnership with the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

Police say they have received about 530 reports of child abuse in the past year, and believe many cases go unreported.

They have produced a video called You Have a Duty to Report, which you can view below:

Christy Dzikowicz, Director of the Child Safety and Family Advocacy Division, Canadian Centre for Child Protection says “Manitobans can make a difference in the life of a child. Reporting demonstrates the power one person has in stopping the exploitation of children. If your gut tells you that something just isn’t right, take the time to report the information to police, child welfare or Cybertip.ca”.

If you know of a child being harmed or exploited please call the Winnipeg Police Child Abuse Unit at 204-986-6222 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477). You can also report online child sexual exploitation online at cybertip.ca

-MyToba News