Winnipeg Police Involved In North End Serious Incident

WINNIPEG, MB. — There is a heavy police presence for a serious incident in Winnipeg’s North End.

Investigators, including forensics, have been on scene since just before 1:00am Wednesday.

A neighbour in the 400-block of Alfred Avenue tells MyToba News he heard at least five gun shots ring out late Tuesday night.

There are multiple road closures as of publication time.

Winnipeg police have blocked Powers Street between Aberdeen Avenue and Burrows Avenue.

They tell MyToba News they were involved in the serious incident.

The Independent Investigation Unit is on scene.

We expect an update from Winnipeg police or the IIU later in the day Wednesday.

This story is developing and no other information is available at this time.

MyToba News is following it and will bring you all updates as soon as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File