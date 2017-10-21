Winnipeg Police Investigating Sherbrook Street Homicide

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police are investigating a homicide that took place in the 700 block of Sherbrook Street.

It happened around 10:45 pm Friday evening.

Officers arrived at the scene and found an injured adult male. The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with info that could assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News