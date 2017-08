WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Police are investigating a serious stabbing.

It happened around 11:15 pm in the area of Sargent Avenue and McMicken Street.

Police were flagged down to attend to an injured man with serious stab wounds. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, and remains critical.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact police at 204-986-6219.

