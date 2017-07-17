Winnipeg Police Investigating Hotel Homicide

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police are investigating a homicide at the Manwin Hotel.

According to police, it happened around 10:30 pm, when emergency crews responded to reports of an injured man covered in blood in the lobby of the hotel.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Police have launched a homicide investigation, and ask anyone with information to contact them at 204-986-6508.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Google Maps