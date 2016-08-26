Police investigate suspicious package outside HQ

WINNIPEG — Police are investigating after a scary incident right outside their headquarters.

It happened around 1:00pm Friday afternoon and forced the closure of Graham Avenue between Smith Street and Fort Street.

Garry was also closed as a precaution, but all have since re-opened.

Constable Jason Michalyshen tells MyToba.ca a motorist or pedestrian flagged down cadets.

“There were some concerns upon initial examination with respect to the nature of the package.”

Police say there’s no indication this suspicious package is tied to one that exploded outside the Law Courts on Wednesday.

“We are not, by any means, linking these two incidents at this point. Nothing has detonated. There’s been no explosion. There are no injuries.”

The Bomb Unit evacuated some buildings, but police tape started to come down around 2:30pm.

Witnesses on scene say the suspicious packaged appeared to be a laptop case.

