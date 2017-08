WINNIPEG, MB – Police aren’t sure yet but it looks like a man in his 30’s was shot Saturday night in the Burrows area of Winnipeg.

The victim is in stable condition now but he’s not co-operating with investigators.

Officers were called to Parr Street between Boyd and Redwood Avenues just after eight o’clock.

No arrests have been made yet.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File