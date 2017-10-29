banner20

Winnipeg Police Investigate Serious Crash

WINNIPEG, MB. — Two women are in hospital after a serious crash in Winnipeg.

It happened around 8:45pm Saturday night on Henderson Highway at McLeod Avenue.

A southbound vehicle on Henderson Highway was attempting to make a left-hand turn when it struck a northbound vehicle.

Winnipeg police believe the northbound vehicle was speeding.

The women, one from each vehicle, were rushed to hospital and have since been upgraded to stable.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call the Central Traffic Unit at 204-986-6271.

—Andrew McCrea

