Winnipeg Police Investigate Serious Assault

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police are investigating after two people were seriously assaulted.

It happened around 1:20pm Sunday in the 400-block of Nairn Avenue.

EMS workers found one man suffering from upper body injuries while the other had injuries to his midsection.

They were rushed to hospital, the first stable and the other in unstable condition.

Winnipeg police say the first man was released from hospital and is currently in police custody.

The second man has since been upgraded to stable condition.

No other details are available at this time, but MyToba News will provide all updates as we learn more.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File