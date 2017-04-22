Winnipeg Police Investigate Isbister Street Hit And Run

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police are investigating a serious hit and run.

It happened around 7:15am Friday morning on Isbister Street near Ness Avenue.

Amanda Bouchard posted online that a beige/tan Dodge Caravan “creamed the back of a parked car.”

The force sent her friend’s white Ford Fusion crashing into another parked car.

It rolled away down the street and blocked traffic.

Bouchard says the suspect van then backed up and took off down Ness Avenue.

Winnipeg police confirm to MyToba News they’re investigating, but no arrests have been made.

It is unknown if alcohol or drug impairment was a factor.

No one was in either of the parked cars at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Bouchard says social media users in the community helped her track down the vehicle and owner in question.

No other information in available at this time, but MyToba News will provide updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photos – Amanda Bouchard, Facebook