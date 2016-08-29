Winnipeg police introduce online record checks

WINNIPEG — Police are adopting a new process for completing record checks.

The changes mean many people won’t have to visit police headquarters to start the process.

However, all businesses and organizations requiring applicants to undergo this process must be registered on the new system in order for the person to apply.

Once the organization is registered, and the applicant completes the online form, the results will be sent electronically to the applicant.

They’ll then have to send the results on to the organization.

In the past, applicants would have to pick up the record check themselves, and forward the certificate to the company.

This means that many applicants will never have to attend to a police station unless the application requires something further, like fingerprints.

In the past, applicants had to come in and pick up their record check to have their ID verified.

The new system is more user friendly.

However, it will only be successful if agencies register online.

To avoid long line ups and delays, we encourage businesses and organizations to register, as it ensures applicants will obtain the proper record check while reducing the time it takes to complete the process.

There are some restrictions.

Anyone who is under 18, has not been residing in the country for a year, has no credit, or lives outside Winnipeg will not be able to apply online.

For record check walk-ins, the process is now centralized.

All in-person applications must now be submitted to HQ at 245 Smith.

The hours to do so are Monday to Friday 8:00am until 3:00pm.

To use the online service or register your organization, go here.

—WINNIPEG POLICE SERVICE