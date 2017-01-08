Winnipeg Police Improve Citizen Online Police Reporting System

MyToba.ca – Your Source For Winnipeg & Manitoba News

Winnipeg, Manitoba – The Winnipeg Police Services have announced improvements to the Citizen Online Police Reporting System.

The system lets citizens report non-violent crimes – where there are no suspects – conveniently online.

Police say it has proven to be a popular option for the public to report crimes.

Police made some improvements in 2016, including giving citizens the opportunity to report incidents online and then take physical or video evidence to a police station.

A further improvement in 2016 was expanding the system so people could report break and enters into outbuildings such as garages or sheds.

The 2017 improvement gives citizens the chance to make reports involving non-urgent traffic, or dangerous driving complaints. Among those complaints would be stop sign or red light violations, driving too fast, aggressive or careless driving, passing a stopped school bus with its lights flashing, or speeding in a school zone.

At this time, incidents involving vehicle collisions, impaired drivers, or events that cause immediate public safety concerns cannot be reported online. Police ask citizens to call 911 or non-emergency in those instances.



To summarize, you can now report the following on the Citizen Online Police Reporting System:

Break & Enter into Outbuildings, detached garages/sheds

Damage to Property

Damage to a Vehicle

Lost Property

Theft – including Shoplifting & Gas Drive Offs

Theft from a Vehicle

Traffic Complaint

Police emphasize that online reporting does not replace traditional reporting, and is meant to be an alternative reporting option for Winnipeg citizens and businesses.



You can visit www.winnipeg.ca/police for more information on the Citizen Online Police Reporting System.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News