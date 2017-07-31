Winnipeg Police Identify Injured Man

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police thank the public for helping them identify an injured man.

It happened around 2:00am Saturday morning in the 600-block of Notre Dame Avenue, as MyToba News previously reported.

The victim is a 50-year-old Winnipeg man. He was likely assaulted by multiple suspects at a bar.

He was rushed to hospital in unstable condition, downgraded to critical, but has since been upgraded to stable.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File