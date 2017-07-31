banner20

Winnipeg Police Identify Injured Man

Andrew McCrea
Posted: July 31st at 6:00pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police thank the public for helping them identify an injured man.

It happened around 2:00am Saturday morning in the 600-block of Notre Dame Avenue, as MyToba News previously reported.

The victim is a 50-year-old Winnipeg man. He was likely assaulted by multiple suspects at a bar.

He was rushed to hospital in unstable condition, downgraded to critical, but has since been upgraded to stable.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Winnipeg Sprays For Elm Bark Beetles Tomorrow
Star Thomas Found Safe: Winnipeg Police
Goldeyes Break Out, Wallop RedHawks
Photos From Day 2 At The Canada Games

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.